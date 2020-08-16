Moin (MOIN) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Moin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-CEX. Moin has a market capitalization of $41,233.33 and approximately $325.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001742 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,394,072 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

