National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

NATI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 403,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

