NeuBase Therapeutics’ (NBSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

