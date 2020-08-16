Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,302 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $41,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. 329,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,148. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,304 shares of company stock worth $2,146,712. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

