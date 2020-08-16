NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the February 27th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$70.30 on Friday. 87 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481. NEXT has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

