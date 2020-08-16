NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $121,389.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $121,389.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $10.39 and $5.60. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,854.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.03599603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.95 or 0.02580797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00536752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00761371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00704953 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016239 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

