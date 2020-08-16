Nomura Reaffirms Buy Rating for YY (NASDAQ:YY)

YY (NASDAQ:YY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

YY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on YY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of YY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YY from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

YY traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. 1,077,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,095. YY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. YY had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YY will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of YY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YY by 35.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,056,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,288,000 after acquiring an additional 276,137 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of YY by 31.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of YY in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YY by 0.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

