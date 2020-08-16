Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $233,343.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $233,343.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, WazirX, Huobi and BITBOX. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.19 or 0.05853108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, Huobi, IDEX, Zebpay, Bitrue, Koinex, Bitbns, CoinBene, WazirX, Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

