OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.20

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. OAX has a total market cap of $14.68 million and $1.00 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

