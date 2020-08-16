OneLedger Market Capitalization Hits $5.49 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. OneLedger has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $273,533.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.51 or 0.05838431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003242 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,367,808 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinEx, BitForex, UEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

