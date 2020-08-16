OneRoot Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

