Opacity (OPQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $7,819.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00158947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.01859902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00195923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00134376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

