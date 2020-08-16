Open Platform (OPEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $834,592.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.01858799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00196236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00133710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

