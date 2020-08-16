Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading Up 32.4% Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.93 million and $33.50 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00004201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $695.51 or 0.05877202 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,569,611 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

