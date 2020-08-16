ParkinGo Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $232.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,967.58 or 1.00905406 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 131.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000648 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00157736 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004690 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

