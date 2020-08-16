Patientory Trading Up 35.4% Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Patientory token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $768,350.84 and $536.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patientory has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.54 or 0.05850349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars.

