Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Cap Tops $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.01858799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00196236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00133710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.