PAYCENT (PYN) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $357,107.14 and $2.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00161148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.01857266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00196162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00134042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

