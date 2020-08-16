Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,147 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.10% of Penn National Gaming worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 106,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after buying an additional 650,627 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.48. 7,309,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

