Penta (PNT) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Penta token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, LBank, Bit-Z and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.81 million and $36,732.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00161148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.01857266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00196162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00134042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

