PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,385.40

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $158,385.40 and approximately $447.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00022854 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004475 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004351 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 56,852,970 coins and its circulating supply is 38,179,223 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

