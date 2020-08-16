Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Phreesia news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $264,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $355,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,497,337. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Phreesia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Phreesia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Phreesia by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHR traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

