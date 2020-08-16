Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 56.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $520,536.39 and $41,019.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005099 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000985 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,895,684,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

