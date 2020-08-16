Pinkcoin Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $795,388.50 and $3,037.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 445,560,666 coins and its circulating supply is 420,300,230 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

