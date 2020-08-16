Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,565 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Pinterest worth $36,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Optas LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $1,314,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,668,461 shares of company stock worth $46,669,641.

PINS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.68. 7,342,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,897,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

