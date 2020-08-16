Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Boingo Wireless worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.22. 286,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.00 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

