PlayGame Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,592.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. PlayGame has a market cap of $69,259.37 and $1,592.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.01858799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00196236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00133710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

