Playkey (PKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,243.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $858,416.83 and approximately $43,243.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,246,944 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

