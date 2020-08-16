pNetwork Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00009618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $71.42 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $694.19 or 0.05853108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

PNT is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,609,300 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

