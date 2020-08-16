POA Trading 83.3% Higher Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, POA has traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 278,413,829 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

