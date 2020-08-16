Polymath (POLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.55 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns and IDEX. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $31.44 million and $4.55 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00533155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000841 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002607 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,200,098 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, Binance, Koinex, UEX, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

