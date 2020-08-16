Primas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.59 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Primas has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00534981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002475 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars.

