Primecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,225.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,225.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,896,394 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

