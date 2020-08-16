PRiVCY 1-Day Volume Tops $11.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $27,416.44 and $11.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00084105 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00035952 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

