Quadlogic Controls Corporation (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Short Interest Update

Quadlogic Controls Corporation (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Quadlogic Controls from $1.75 to $1.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Quadlogic Controls alerts:

Shares of QUTIF stock remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08. Quadlogic Controls has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

About Quadlogic Controls

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Quadlogic Controls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadlogic Controls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.