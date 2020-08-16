Ragnarok (RAGNA) Market Cap Tops $7,718.87

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $7,718.87 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.55 or 0.01856736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00195959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00128773 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

