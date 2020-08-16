Refereum Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and Gate.io. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $41,878.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.01858799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00196236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00133710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Bittrex, IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.