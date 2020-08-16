Rentberry (BERRY) Market Capitalization Achieves $109,646.42

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $109,646.42 and $33,179.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.15 or 0.05856185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003418 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

