Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 10,595,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,035. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 138.42%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riot Blockchain by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

