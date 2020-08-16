Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

HOOK traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 333.02%. Analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $38,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

