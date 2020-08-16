RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $11,831.90 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $11,831.90 or 0.99761433 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $67,057.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005446 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 265 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

