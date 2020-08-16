Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Rwe Ag Sp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,956. Rwe Ag Sp has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 63.46%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.