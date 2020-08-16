Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sabre by 137.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.66. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

