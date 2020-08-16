SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 289,700 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAEX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 5,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,137. SAExploration has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAEX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAExploration by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SAExploration during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SAExploration during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SAExploration by 6,328.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

