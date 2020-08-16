SafeCapital Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $251,137.53 and $1.13 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00455670 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00011974 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002948 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011528 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,028,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,772,564 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.