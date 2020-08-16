Selfkey Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, RightBTC and OKEx. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $565,407.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.92 or 0.05857759 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00016343 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,294,576 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, RightBTC, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

