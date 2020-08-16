Sentinel Protocol Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Bilaxy and DDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $659,702.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00033203 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014535 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,012,675 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, GDAC, Bilaxy, Bibox, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.