Sentivate Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $189,451.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.15 or 0.05856185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,894,352 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

