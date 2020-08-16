Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 579 ($7.57).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($10.07) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 487 ($6.37) to GBX 418 ($5.46) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

SHB traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 517.50 ($6.77). The stock had a trading volume of 160,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.30. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.50 ($12.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 516.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 643.85.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaftesbury will post 2137.4436632 EPS for the current year.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

