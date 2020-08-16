Short Interest in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Expands By 53.3%

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $33.09. 37,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

